Tish Cyrus Reveals 1 Month Of Extreme Psychological Breakdown Before Her Divorce With Billy Ray Cyrus-DEETS

An old saying goes like- What happens, happens for the better! For Tish Cyrus, this statement has worked wonders. Now at 57, the American producer and actress has decided to focus on herself. After three decades of marriage, the manager revealed how her divorce went down with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. But did she have a period of extreme breakdowns? Find all the details inside as The Last Song actress opens up about her complete Psychological breakdown.

Did Tish Cyrus have a mental breakdown before divorce with Billy Ray Cyrus?

The LOL actress finally opened up about her mental health and divorce. The actress now runs a podcast with her daughter by the name of Sorry We’re Stoned. When Tish and Brandi, the best mother-daughter duo who hosts the show, spoke to People, many shocking details on the 2022 divorce came out. In a candid yet difficult moment of truth, Tish finally embraced her truths with grace.

She said, “I'm over 50, I'll be 57 this year. And when I literally was going through my divorce and trying to make that decision of stepping out of a 30-year marriage, I was terrified mostly.” Does that stop the So Undercover actress from believing in love? No, Tish truly believes that love can be found again after a certain age.

A 36-year-old Brandi replied, “And she really thought it was over.” The Hannah Montana actress responded in an affirmative saying, “No, I thought I was going to be alone forever. And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety. I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown. There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary.”

What happened between Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus?

The former couple first tied the knot in 1993. Billy Ray is now 62 years old and a renowned singer. Together they have three children- Miley, Braison and Noah. Billy also adopted three of Tish’s children from her previous relationship.

The weight of such a relationship was gnawing at Tish, it made the 56-year-old have a thought and empathize with all women who feel scared to break out of similar situations. Advising them she says, “I get why women are scared to leave, not only bad relationships, [but to] step into new careers and all these things. And I was literally terrified.” She even added, “I would love to just be this poster child for women our age and just be like, I promise you starting over sometimes is the best thing you can ever do. It's been great for me.”

