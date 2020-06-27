  1. Home
Titanic Climax 2.0: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack and Kate Winslet’s Rose die together? How would you end the film?

No matter how many times we watch the classic film, Jack and Rose’s tragic love story in Titanic never fails to break our hearts. Given a chance to rewrite the ending, what would be your Climax 2.0 of Titanic?
9412 reads Mumbai Updated: June 27, 2020 04:34 pm
Leonardo DiCaprio,Kate Winslet,titanic,Hollywood,Rose,JackTitanic Climax 2.0: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack and Kate Winslet’s Rose die together? How would you end the film?
Titanic, the movie about Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater’s (Kate Winslet ) epic love story, ended up breaking many hearts. The film, with the classic poor-boy-falls-in-love-with-rich-girl plot, did not have a happy ending and was a total sob fest! Ever since the film released back in 1997, one question has been bugging the fans. Could Jack fit on the door with Rose after the ship sank? The question has divided fans for years. While some argue that the door was big enough to fit them both, others argue that their combined weight could have caused them both to sink.

Even though the film was pure perfection and received a global success, we all secretly wished the creators could have found a way to keep Jack alive because his death was shattering! Recently, even Brad Pitt proved that he supported team Jack when he dropped a Titanic reference in his 2020 Golden Globes acceptance speech while speaking about his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leo. Referring to the classic scene of the hit film, in which Leo’s character dies, Brad said, “I would have shared the raft.”

Leo and Kate shared flawless chemistry in the film. From the moment Jack laid his eyes on Rose, we knew the two belonged together. And the ending would have been much less painful if the creators had killed them both because “you jump I jump, remember?” At least that way, they would have found peace together. In an alternate universe, the movie would end with Rose waking up next to Jack, years after surviving the deadly accident, and realising that it was just a really bad dream.

No matter how many times we watch the film, we can never get over the pain we feel when Jack’s lifeless body slips away into the depths of the ocean. There could be countless other alternate endings to the film and we would like to know how you would have ended the movie in the comments section below.

