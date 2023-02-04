Titanic clocks 25 years; James Cameron puts an end to the debates on climax with a special experiment
On the occassion of Titanic's 25th year, director James Cameron is finally set to put an end to the debates on the film's climax with a special experiment.
Titanic, the classic film which is directed by celebrated filmmaker James Cameron, is turning 25, this year. On the special occasion of the film's 25th year, the makers are set to have a grand celebration with the re-release of the Leonardo DiCaprio-Kate Winslet starrer, on February 10, Friday. Ahead of the celebrations, director James Cameron is now finally set to end the debate on Titanic's climax portions, which suggests that Rose could've saved Jack, with a new experiment.
James Cameron to end debates on Titanic's climax scene
For the unversed, the netizens and film lovers have been debating over the climax scene of Titanic, where Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack freezes to death while saving his lady love Rose, played by Kate Winslet. The fans feel that Rose could've easily saved Jack's life, by helping him to fit into the trap door beside her. James Cameron is now set to end the debate with the upcoming show Titanic: 25 Years Later, which is set to premiere on National Geographic, on February 5, Sunday.
The sneak peek video of the much-awaited show which has been revealed on the official Twitter handle of Good Morning America, features James Cameron as he is seen putting an end to the fans’ doubts by performing the experiment himself. To recreate the climax scene, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker gets inside a water tank with two stunt artists, so that he can watch for himself and decided whether two adults could fit together on the floating door.
Check out the video below:
When James Cameron admitted that Jack had chance to survive
Earlier, during some of his media interactions and interviews, James Cameron had admitted that Jack might've had the chance to survive. "The script says Jack dies, he has to die. Maybe we screwed up. The board should have been a tiny bit smaller. But the dude’s going down," stated the filmmaker when he appeared on Mythbusters in 2012. Later in his interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, the director justified the creative decision to 'End' Jack's life, stating: "Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless. The film is about death and separation; he had to die."
