Titanic director James Cameron says he knew about Titan sub implosion before the world; Here's how

James Cameron, who was the director of the 1997 movie Titanic said he knew the fate of the missing submersible before the world did. In a recent interview, Cameron said the search for the missing submersible was “futile,” and he knew that there was no hope. He also spoke about how he already knew about the explosion, and it wasn’t a “surprise.” James revealed how OceanGate did not follow safety procedures even after getting letters from the deep-submergence community.

James Cameron said he knew the submersible exploded

James Cameron, who is the director of the hit movie ‘Titanic’ is also a deep-sea explorer. James sat down for an interview with BBC recently, where he said that he had missed the news of the Oceangate Titan submersible going missing initially. He explained how he got in touch with “the deep submergence community” and started talking about the incident. He learned that communications and tracking both had been lost, which is when he started suspecting that an implosion might have taken place.

“I got on the horn again with some other people, tracked down some intel that was probably of a military origin, although it could have been research—because there are hydrophones all over the Atlantic—and got confirmation that there was some kind of loud noise consistent with an implosion event,” he explained. This was when James knew the fate of the people on the submersible. He said that he let the people in his “inner circle” know about what must have happened and encouraged them to raise a glass in honor of their “lost comrades.”

James Cameron reveals Oceangate did not follow safety procedure

James said that it was “unconscionable” of OceanGate that they did not go through the required safety protocols and procedures. He also revealed that many of his deep-submergence colleagues wrote letters to the company to alarm them about issues regarding its safety.

Cameron compared this tragedy to the sinking of the Titanic. “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night, and many people died as a result,” he explained.

James Cameron is an expert on the matter who has been on 30 deep-sea expeditions himself. In 2012, he also built an experimental craft with his own design that took him on a record-breaking dive in the Mariana Trench.

