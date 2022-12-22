Titanic turns 25: Kate Winslet on debate over Jack's survival; 3 times James Cameron spoke about the ending

Many online theories suggest that both Kate Winslet's Rose and DiCaprio's Jack could have fit on the door that eventually saved Rose's life in the film. The infamous debate has been something that the cast and crew of the film have been questioned about on several occasions and recently during the promotion of Avatar: The Way of Water, Kate Winslet weighed in on the same.

Titanic will always have a place in history for being one of the greatest movies ever made yet 25 years later, there's still one question that seems to haunt the cast as well as fans of the film and it is regarding the film's tragic ending. Over the years, netizens have theorised that Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson could have survived at the end.

Kate Winslet responds to the Titanic 'door debate'

While speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Winslet once and for all settled the debate on whether Jack and Rose both could have fit on the door that we see her character atop in the film's final moments. Tired of being questioned over the same, Winslet first responded, "I don't f*****g know. That's the answer. I don't f*****g know." Although she later explained, "Look, all I can tell you is, I do have a decent understanding of water and how it behaves." Winslet further spoke about her experience in paddleboarding, scuba diving, and kitesurfing and added, "If you put two adults on a stand-up paddleboard, it becomes immediately, extremely unstable. That is for sure."

She then concluded by saying, "I have to be honest: I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. I think he would have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea."

What James Cameron has said about Jack's survival?

Director James Cameron has been time and again been questioned about the Titanic door debate and here's how the filmmaker has handled it.

Cameron told Toronto Sun that he conducted a scientific study with two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and revealed how it proved that there was no way for both of them to survive.

Back in 2012, when James Cameron appeared on Mythbusters, he said, "The script says Jack dies, he has to die. Maybe we screwed up. The board should have been a tiny bit smaller. But the dude’s going down."

In a 2017 Vanity Fair interview, the director further pushed his point saying, "Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless. The film is about death and separation; he had to die."

Kate Winslet and James Cameron recently collaborated again as the duo worked together in the recently released Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.