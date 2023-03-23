Titans final season trailer: Tim Drake emerges as the new Robin to fight Brother Blood

Titans, the popular HBO Max web series is currently streaming its final season. The final episodes of the season are now gearing up for a grand release, in April, this year. Earlier, this year, HBO Max confirmed that Titans is going off-stream after its fourth season, which will be the final season of the show. Now, after the release of Titans final season's official trailer, it is evident that the final few episodes are going to be the climax of the series.

Titans final season trailer is out

The 1.46 minutes long official trailer of Titans final season hints that the final episodes revolve around Tim Drake (played by Jay Lycurgo) who emerges as the new Robin. He becomes Robin III to fight Brother Blood, the character essayed by Joseph Morgan. Nightwing and Starfire, played by Brenton Thwaites and Anna Diop, respectively are seen leading a happy life as a married couple. Meanwhile, the other Titans were seen gaining the strength to resist Brother Blood's actions.

Superboy, played by Joshua Orpin is becoming Lex Luthor than Man Of Steel, after his meeting with his genetic father, which happened at the beginning of the season. Meanwhile, the new Robin, who finally gets to be in his personal boy wonder costume in the trailer, looks all ready to take over the big task and put an end to the actions of Brother Blood.

Watch Titans final season trailer, below: