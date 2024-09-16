Tito Jackson, Original Jackson 5 Member & Brother Of Late Michael Jackson, Passes Away At 70

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death

Tito Jackson, who founded the beloved pop band Jackson 5 with his late younger brother Michael Jackson, passed away at 70. The tragic news was shared by his children on the musician's official Instagram page. “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” the caption read.

They further expressed shock and heartbreak over their father’s sudden demise. Some may know the musician as Tito Jackson or Coach Tito but for the kids he was Poppa T, “an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

Tito was the eldest of the Jackson siblings, following Rebbie and Jackie, and followed by Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Brandon (who died shortly after birth), Michael, Randy, and Janet. “Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops," his children wrote, signing the statement,” Tito’s children wrote.

Born Toriano Adaryll Jackson in 1953, the musician was the pillar behind the formation of Jackson 5. In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tito recalled how his father recognized his third eldest’s interest in music.

When the patriarch Joe Jackson found Tito playing guitar, he forbade him to touch the instrument. One day in anger, the latter “broke the string and I didn't know what to do about it." That’s when his father sat him down, put the guitar on his lap and said, “'Show me what you know.'"

Advertisement

After realizing his son’s potential, Joe ropped in Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and, of course, Michael into forming a band. The group signed on to Motown Records in 1968 and became overnight sensations. Tito played guitar and provided backing vocals on songs, his credits include hit songs like I Want You Back, ABC, and I'll Be There.

The late musician was married to Delores "Dee Dee" Martes and had three sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ who formed their separate band titled 3T in 1995. He is survived by his three sons, seven siblings, and mother Katherine.