‘To Be In The Same Orbit…:’ Gracie Abrams Expresses How She Felt Opening For Taylor Swift On The Eras Tour

It appears that serving as an opening act for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert was an experience of a lifetime for Gracie Abrams. The singer recounted the same as during her latest interview.

During her interview with Elle alongside Sophia Coppola, Gracie expressed, “To be in the same orbit as Taylor and her entire team, from her dancers to her band to the crew, being in the same vicinity as a group of people who are so committed to making something extraordinary happen every single night of the show,” adding, “it’s a privilege to see it all go down.”

During the conversation, the Close To You singer also discussed how she and the Wildest Dreams vocalist reacted when they garnered a Grammy nomination for their collaboration titled Us in the category for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

While reflecting on it, the That’s So True singer shared that they had multiple “gasps of celebration” after they got that incredible news. She recalled that she was painting a birthday card for her friend and FaceTiming her mother.

Gracie shared that after finding out that they were nominated, she told the outlet that she and Swift had a “fun, squeal-y” chat over the phone.

The Mess It Up artist shared that to be nominated with the Style songstress who she idolized growing up was “such a crazy, full-circle thing.” Gracie continued saying that especially all the Swidt’s moments over the years at the Grammys have been very “ingrained and burned” in her head.

