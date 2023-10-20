'To counteract the franchise-ness...': When Jennifer Lawrence revealed she almost didn't do Hunger Games as a result of THIS USD 3.4 billion movie's fandom

Disclaimer: The figures mentioned here are verified as of 19 October, 2023. Source: Box Office Mojo

Jennifer Lawrence became a household name with the success of the Hunger Games franchise in which her role as the lead protagonist of the series made her an overnight star. Though, she later broke through the trappings of a hit franchise by forging a formidable career for herself as a respected actor, even winning the Oscar for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

Though there was a point in her life, where she seriously considered not signing onto the part of Katniss Everdeen because she was very aware of the scrutiny that would come along with it as she witnessed with the 3.4 billion dollar teen franchise Twilight.

Jennifer Lawrence’s failed Twilight audition

Jennifer Lawrence was once most popularly known for her role in the Hunger Games franchise. Though if things had been a bit different, she could have been the face of another highly successful teen franchise- Twilight.

“I auditioned for ‘Twilight,'” Lawrence had told in a June 2023 interview on “The Rewatchables” podcast. “They turned me down immediately. I didn’t even get a callback. But my life would’ve been totally different. I got ‘Hunger Games’ I think, like, a year later. It was probably after ‘Winter’s Bone.'”

The actress had tried her hand at the part in the auditions but eventually it went to Kristen Stewart , and the rest as they say is history.

Jennifer Lawrence on being glad that she wasn’t cast in Twilight

Seeing the immense success of the Twilight franchise, Jennifer Lawrence was not saddened though. She was quite relieved to have missed out on that part as that meant that she didn’t have to deal with the intense media scrutiny that had plagued Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson for years.

Though, when it came time for her audition for the Hunger Games franchise, she was quite apprehensive to have gotten the part as she feared a similar level of scrutiny as well as being trapped in the franchise system. She tried to escape the franchise clutches by constantly doing small arthouse projects that would give her a chance to prove her worth as an actor as well.

“I was still in a franchise, so I was still trying to counteract the franchise-ness,” Lawrence had said on the aforementioned podcast.“I’d still be doing that if I was in ‘Twilight.’ But I almost didn’t do ‘Hunger Games’ because ‘Twilight’ had come out and that fandom had happened.”

In the end, everything turned out okay as Jennifer Lawrence built a massive career for herself with small, thoughtful films eventually winning an Oscar as well, while Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart too escaped the franchise bubble and built their career on their own terms.

