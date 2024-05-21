'To Find The Right Words Is Difficult': Costner Honored With France’s Order Of Arts And Letters At Cannes

Kevin Costner, the famous Hollywood actor, received a special honour at the Cannes Film Festival in France. He was awarded the prestigious Order of Arts and Letters. This award is given to people who have done a lot to support the arts, not just in France, but all around the world.

Costner Grateful for French Honor at Cannes Film Festival

During the ceremony, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati spoke highly of Costner. She said he represents the spirit of America – its vast landscapes, its free-thinking people, and its love for movies and culture. Dati even referenced one of Costner's famous movie roles, She said, I'll always love you, and then she put a special ribbon on Costner's suit. She mentioned his role in the big movie The Bodyguard from 1992, starred alongside Whitney Houston in it and it's super popular song from the movie called I Will Always Love You.

The Order of Arts and Letters is a big deal in France. It's given to people who have made a big impact on the world of art and culture. Other famous actors who have received this honor include Neil Jordan, Sharon Stone, Tim Burton, and Diane Kruger.

Costner attended the Cannes Film Festival not just to receive the award but also for the premiere of his latest movie, Horizon: An American Saga. This movie, a two-part Western epic, was screened at the festival.

After receiving the award, Costner expressed his gratitude. He said trying to find the right words is difficult, but he would always remember this moment. He thanked everyone for the honor and said he would cherish it forever.

Cannes Premiere of Horizon Features Costner and Co-Stars

Costner's co-stars, including Sienna Miller, Abbey Lee, and Sam Worthington, also joined him at the festival. They walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Horizon, celebrating both the movie and Costner's remarkable achievement.

