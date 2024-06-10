Nearly two months have passed since TV legend Jerry Seinfeld's complaints about being aware of cultural sensitivities sparked applause from the right. However, Julia Louis-Dreyfus made it apparent in a recent interview that she doesn't agree with her 70-year-old Seinfeld co-star, even implying that some of his remarks are a little out of line.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts To Jerry Seinfeld‘s Comments

The 63-year-old actress said, "I think having an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn’t mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result. When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness."

Louis-Dreyfus claims that she understands why people might push back on it — but to her, that’s a red flag because it sometimes means something else. She added, "I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing. I don’t know how else to say it.”

On the popular comedy Seinfeld, which was developed by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, Louis-Dreyfus portrayed Elaine. The first of the two creators gained attention in recent months when he said that the extreme left and PC crap and people worrying so much about offending other people were to blame for the decreasing popularity of TV comedy.

Julie Louis Dreyfus says it's good to be vigilant

In context to Seinfeld's statement, Louis-Dreyfus said, "I can't say if it's better or not. I just know that there is a distinct perspective that we use to make art now, and I'm not just referring to comedy; drama also falls under this category."

Louis-Dreyfus added that even classically wonderful, indisputably great films from the past are riddled with attitudes that today would not be acceptable. So it’s just good to be vigilant.”

In response to Seinfeld's claim, some cited the fact that Louis-Dreyfus's HBO comedy Veep, which ran from 2012 to 2019, featured several offensive jokes despite winning praise from critics. While others noted that Curb Your Enthusiasm managed to avoid offending people by making jokes about sensitive topics.

Seinfeld contended in an interview with the New Yorker that show creator Larry David was "grandfathered in" and therefore did not have to "observe those rules."

