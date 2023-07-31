To Kill a Stepfather: How to watch, release date and everything else that you need to know

The Lifetime movie To Kill a Stepfather is a gripping thriller airing July 30, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The viewers are taken on a thrilling journey with Nicole Ray, played by Alexandra Camacho. Nicole's world is turned upside down when she learns that her estranged mother, Kate (Elyse Mirto), has been arrested for the death of her stepfather. As Nicole delves deeper into the circumstances surrounding the crime, she begins to realize that someone desperately wants her to abandon her investigation. Here's to know more about it.

How to watch To Kill a Stepfather

If you don't want to miss the thrilling premiere of To Kill a Stepfather, there are multiple options for streaming the movie for free. Tune in to Lifetime through the following streaming services: Philo (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Frndly (free trial), and Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Additionally, Sling TV might have promotional offers you can definitely take advantage of.

ALSO READ: Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling over-protective of their private life? Here’s what we know

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa flaunts toned figure as she sunbathes in Kosovo; fans are all hearts

A plot overview of To Kill a Stepfather

The movie centers around Nicole, who had not seen her mother or stepfather for years. However, as she starts to probe into her stepfather's fate, she realizes that the truth might be far more complex and dangerous than she could have ever imagined. With time running out, can Nicole solve the crime before becoming the next victim?

Streaming services for To Kill a Stepfather

If you're wondering which streaming services offer Lifetime for continued viewing, you have several options to choose from. Philo provides access to over 70 channels for $25/month after the free trial. DirecTV Stream offers more than 75 channels of news, entertainment, and sports for $74.99/month. Hulu + Live TV, priced at $69.99/month, grants access to 75 live TV channels, along with its streaming library, Disney+, and ESPN+ (all with ads). Frndly offers a package of more than 40 channels with both live and on-demand services for $6.99 per month. Remember, all services can be canceled before the end of the trial subscription.

ALSO READ: Did Harry Styles get a tattoo for ex Olivia Wilde? Singer's ink spotted amidst Taylor Russell dating rumors