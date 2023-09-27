‘To me, I felt like I was going to...': When Matthew Perry confessed if Friends live audience wouldn't laugh at his joke, he would 'freak out'

Friends, the beloved American television sitcom, soon became a cultural phenomenon, hooking people for all its 10 seasons. The sitcom’s hilarious scenes still dominate social media, flaunting the series’ characteristic humor. Luckily, fans got to see the ensemble cast once again in the HBO Max’s reunion special. HBO Max's long-awaited Friends: The Reunion brought a wave of nostalgia and heartfelt moments for fans and the cast alike.

Among the heartfelt confessions and laughter, Matthew Perry, who portrayed the beloved Chandler Bing, opened up about a hidden struggle he faced during the show's original run. The superstar opened up about the fear and anxiety he faced in anticipation of laughter from his live audience.

Matthew Perry on getting laughter from his live audience during Friends filming

As the cast gathered to reminisce about their time on the iconic sitcom, Matthew Perry candidly revealed the immense pressure he felt in front of the live studio audience. Perry admitted, "To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh.”

The actor continued emphasizing the importance of the live audience’s laughter for him, “And it's not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."

The superstar’s confession also shocked his dear cast mates. Lisa Kudrow, known for her role as Phoebe, was taken aback by Perry's revelation and expressed her surprise, saying, "You didn't tell us that, though. I don't remember you ever saying that." Perry added that he dealt with this pressure “every single night.”

When Matthew Perry reaffirmed his hunger for the audience’s laughter

Matthew Perry's quest for laughter didn't end with his own lines. Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey, shared an amusing anecdote during the reunion special. LeBlanc remembered a scene where he tripped over his mark and had to redo a sequence where he repeatedly entered the coffee shop, bursting viewers into laughter. Perry though chimed in, "Because I was like, 'Somebody's getting a laugh, I can't handle it — I need to get a laugh, too.'" This moment highlights Perry’s inner desire to get laughter from his audience.

Friends: The Reunion not only allowed fans to relive cherished memories but also provided a glimpse into the personal struggles and bonds formed among the cast during their time on the show. Matthew Perry's shocking confession about the pressure to make the audience laugh revealed his dedication to his craft.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry reveals he was 'crushing badly' on THIS Friends co-star who rejected his advances