‘To Our Everything’: Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Tribute For Her Husband Brian Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt is one of the most talented celebrities, whose artistry excels in acting, singing, and being a producer. Since the start of her career, she has kept shining by impressing her fans with her talent. Recently, the Heartbreakers actress took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her husband Brian Hallisay on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Jennifer Love Hewitt pens sweet message for her husband Brian Hallisay

Amongst many celebrities and influencers, Jennifer Love Hewitt also celebrated Father’s Day by posting about it on her social media.

The actress, who is known to share very rare glimpses of her personal life, shared a post on the occasion of Father’s Day (June 16).

As reported by Yahoo, the actress took to her Instagram story and shared an old picture of her husband, and their three children, Autumn, Atticus, and Aidan, sitting in the frame, smiling at the camera.

The most wholesome part about the picture was all the children and their dad wearing matching green pajamas with full sleeves and skulls and musical instrument prints on them.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “To our everything! You are the best dad and we are so lucky! Hope you feel as special as you are today! We love you.”

More on Jennifer Love Hewitt’s professional front

Fans will potentially get some insight into the personal life of the actress as she is set to release her upcoming memoir titled Inheriting Magic: My Jouenyu Through Grief, Joy, Celebration and Making Everyday Magical.

The memoir is set to hit the shelves later this year, on December 10, 2024. The book’s cover features the actress and her three children.

As per Deadline, Hewitt, along with her family (Husband and children) is set to feature in Lifetime Network’s new Christmas movie titled The Holiday Junkie. It will be a tentpole project of the network’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate.

Along with starring in it, the actress will also direct and executive produce the upcoming film. As per the outlet, the film’s premise will be about her love for the holiday and the death of her mother who passed away in 2012.

