John Krasinski is a devoted father and husband. Krasinski married the versatile actress Emily Blunt in 2010, and since then the couple has been in a blissful marriage. The couple also has two lovely daughters, Hazel and Violet. Filmmakers often draw inspiration for their films from anywhere, but Kransinski found inspiration at home only. The Quiet Place actor found inspiration to make his latest rendition of IF, or Imaginary Friends, right at home. In a recent interview with People, John Kransinski revealed that his two daughters inspired him to make IF. He revealed he found inspiration as his kids started to lose their imaginary worlds and ask bigger questions.

ALSO READ: ‘The First Thing He Did Was Make Me Cry’: John Krasinski On His Emotional Reunion With Steve Carell While Working On IF Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

John Krasinski revealed that Emily Blunt’s daughters inspired him to make IF

John Krasinski's latest film, IF, was genuinely a family affair. His own girls helped inspire him to depict the heartbreaking narrative. His new film tells the story of imaginary pals who were forgotten by the children who created them. In a recent interview with People, the actor opened up about how his daughters Hazel and Violet inspired him to make IF.

Krasinski recalled being at home and seeing his daughters, Hazel and Violet. The actor shares his daughters with his wife, Emily Blunt. Speaking of inspiration behind IF, he told people, "They disappear into a magical world that we, as parents, aren't allowed into.I said to Emily, 'That would make an amazing movie.' They began to play fewer imaginary games and opened up to the real world. They began asking greater questions and eventually inquired, 'Are we going to be okay?' "

Advertisement

The Quiet Place actor then added, "I told Emily, 'That's the definition of growing up, isn't it? When did you let fear in?" I thought, 'I have to do this movie right now to show them that magical world they created, so they can go back.” The end result of the inspiration was Krasinski creating a story about 12-year-old Bea, whose widower father is hospitalized due to health problems.

What is John Krasinski’s IF about?

John Krasinski is once again writing and directing. IF, or Imaginary Friends, as it was originally titled, will see John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds appear and produce the movie. The family fantasy comedy has assembled a star-studded ensemble cast. It, combined with its intriguing original concept, has become a sought-after package that eventually landed at Paramount. Which will undoubtedly be looking to repeat their success with Krasinski following the Quiet Place films.

With a superb ensemble cast and big-name performers in both the limelight and behind the camera, IF is a rare, high-profile original studio comedy. The smashing hit of the moviegoing market will be released widely in theaters. The Ryan Reylonds starrer follows Bea, a little girl played by Cailey Fleming. She goes through some painful experiences and acquires a unique skill that allows her to see other people's imaginary friends. These imaginary friends have been abandoned after their real-world companions grew up and moved on. Ryan Reynolds will portray the character of Bea's neighbor Cal, who has the same ability as her, and he mentors her.

Cailey Fleming and Ryan Reynolds will star in the live-action adaptation of IF as Bea and Cal, two people who have the power to see imaginary companions. The film's live-action cast also features director John Krasinski as Bea's father, Fiona Shaw as her grandmother, Alan Kim as Benjamin, and Bobby Moynihan as an adult who has abandoned his imaginary companion. The movie also includes a stellar cast behind the camera as voice artists for multiple Imaginary Friends.

Meanwhile, John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds' film IF, or Imaginary Friends, has now been released in theaters. The movie was released on May 17, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘I've Never Been More Scared': How John Krasinski Worries About His Kids' Reaction To His Movie IF