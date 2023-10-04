'To take a sledgehammer...': When Ryan Gosling gushed about director Terrence Malick about his indie flick, Song to Song

The Barbie actor is Hollywood’s one of the good-looking actors who is equally well known for his acting skills. Among many movies in his career, he once worked on a Terrence Malick-directed movie, Song to Song, and he shared how working with him would change the mind of any actor. While the filmmaker is known for his unorthodox ways of making films, which leads to unorthodox films, the actor shared his reaction saying what it would really take to make a movie like Terrence Malick.

Ryan Gosling shares what is special about making a Terrence Malick film

After the success of La La Land , the actor was back in singing mode alongside Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman. The "untitled music drama" was shot by Terrence Malick back in 2011 at the Austin City Limits music festival, capturing footage of his actors onstage with various music acts and performers. Talking to Entertainment Weekly about the movie and Malick’s nontraditional filmmaking method, Ryan Gosling said, “It just seemed to me like he was trying, through this unique process of shooting, to take a sledgehammer to [basic] themes and break them into smaller pieces.”

The Song to Song actor gushed about the filmmaker and also added, that “he could reassemble them into a different form that could sort of give the audience an opportunity to see them from a different perspective.” As the actor was fresh off an Academy Award nomination for La La Land, he played an up-and-coming musician. “There’s no real regard for the rituals that most people are dependent on in filmmaking: continuity, linear storytelling, traditional coverage, a script,” added the actor.

What is about the Terrence Malick’s movie, Song to Song

Released in 2017, the movie was set in the Austin, Texas, music scene, where two entangled couples struggling songwriters Faye played by Rooney Mara, and BV played by Gosling had the story's central points. It had music mogul Cook as Michael Fassbender) and the waitress Natalie Portman whom he ensnares chase success through a rock 'n' roll landscape of seduction and betrayal. In the movie, Terrence Mallick easily parodied stylistic hallmarks like swirling cameras, sunlit landscapes, and fields of tall grasses waving in the wind, which got a decent response from the audience.

Song to Song is available to watch on Netflix.

