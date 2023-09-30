‘To the man, the myth, the legend...’: Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas share heartfelt posts on younger ‘cool’ brother's birthday; Details inside

It's Franklin Jonas' birthday! And, the Jonas family is celebrating their youngest and coolest member of the group, Franklin Jonas. The three elder Jonas brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas , took time to share adorable pictures with their brother and wish him a very happy birthday. The Jonas brothers shared heartfelt posts on their respective Instagram handles.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas wish younger brother Franklin Jonas a happy birthday

The Jonas Brothers are burnin' up for their baby brother Franklin. Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas each wrote a poignant Instagram post wishing Frankie a happy 23rd birthday, packed with old photos and sentimental sentiments.

Nick Jonas uploaded a childhood snapshot of himself grinning as he sat at a table with Frankie as a toddler. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday, brother. I love you very much."

ALSO READ: Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's prenuptial agreement amidst official divorce filing; here's everything we know

Joe Jonas posted a photo of his youngest brother during what appeared to be the band's early days of popularity. With unkempt hair and dressed in an outdated tour outfit, the Cake by the Ocean singer could be seen playing computer games with a young Frankie as the pair focused on the screen. He captioned the story, "Happy birthday to one of the coolest people I know. I wouldn't know how to be cool if I didn't have you to look up to."

Kevin Jonas recently shared a selfie of himself and his brother behind the scenes of their ABC reality show Claim to Fame, which they co-hosted. The guitarist raised his eyebrow at the camera as Frankie smiled happily. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend... @franklinjonas!" Kevin Jonas’s wife, Danielle, also wished him on her Instagram story.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner; 5 things to know about their custody plan, assets, prenuptial agreement and more

Franklin Jonas on the professional front

Frankie, like his brothers, has musical interests. After publishing a few songs on SoundCloud, Frankie launched his debut single, Cocaine , in February, followed by Hoboken in April. Frankie made his live performance debut at the Stagecoach Festival the following month. Frankie published his debut EP, Sewer Rat, in June, which included his previous two successes as well as three new songs.

ALSO READ: Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner heading for a DIVORCE after 4 years of marriage? Find out