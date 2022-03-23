Tobey Maguire admits being ‘blown away' by Tom Holland's acting abilities while filming No Way Home

Tobey Maguire has claimed that Tom Holland blew him away when the two were shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home. The biggest film of 2021 was Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is the third solo Spider-Man film in the MCU, and it follows the eponymous wall-crawler (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as they try a spell that goes awry.

However, Maguire was the first actor to play Spider-Man in the twenty-first century, appearing in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. The three films, which were released between 2002 and 2007, were huge successes with viewers. Interestingly, Maguire acknowledged being "blown away" by Holland during filming No Way Home in a recent featurette that accompanied the film's digital release (as reported by Insider). Tobey said as per Screenrant, "Right away, the first scene we shot together, I was just blown away by how good he was in the scene and how generous he was and vulnerable."

These thoughts were shared by co-star Andrew Garfield as well, who noted that No Way Home was truly Holland's Spider-Man picture, and all the emphasis was on him. Words like this from stars like Maguire and Garfield are undoubtedly high praise for Holland.

Meanwhile, since No Way Home's release, many have been wondering if Maguire and Garfield will make another appearance in the MCU, or perhaps even make more of their own standalone films. While nothing has been reported yet, "never say never" is always a good motto. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ready to hit theaters soon, it's clear the MCU is not done with the Multiverse yet, so the characters may yet return.

