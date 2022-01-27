Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield DISCUSS emotional impact of joining Tom Holland on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield recently reunited for a joint interview to talk about Spider-Man: No Way Home and the massive impact of the film. The Marvel movie became one of the biggest movies of the year and also broke box office records but for its lead stars, the film remained an emotional experience of brotherhood.

While it was a massive surprise for fans to get to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their Spider-Man suits again, Maguire who was the first actor to essay the role of the superhero onscreen opened up in their interaction with Deadline's Pete Hammond about being approached for the film and recalled his conversation with Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige adding, "In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies and what it meant, I think, to Amy and Kevin was apparent And to me, when artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don’t know, I just wanted to join that. And I’m a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew", via Deadline.

As for Garfield, the actor admitted that his decision to return as Spider-Man depended a lot on Tobey and even went on to call himself a "lemming" to Maguire adding that he would follow the actor anywhere on Earth. Andrew further described why his and Tobey's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home remains special adding that, "It actually feels like a great creative idea and a great creative story.’ It wasn’t like they were just asking us to come and say hi and then leave again but actually have our presence being in service to Tom, being in service to Tom’s journey and where he is as Peter Parker."

Calling the way the film's storyline beautiful for bringing together the three Spider-Men, Garfield added, "Getting three Spider-Men together could go one of two ways, and I think it’s a testament to these guys that it went the way that it went, which was a brotherhood, which is just beautiful."

As for Tom Holland himself, the actor had previously described the bonding he shared with Tobey and Andrew as that of brotherhood and in his recent interaction with Pete Hammond, the actor further revealed that it was incredibly emotional for him to work with Maguire and Garfield.

