Tobey Maguire describes how he felt after wearing Spider-Man suit again in No Way Home

Tobey Maguire recently talked about how it felt to be back in the Spider-Man costume for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maguire first donned the famous Spider-Man outfit in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, which spanned three films between 2002 and 2007.

Because Maguire's appearance as the web-slinger predates other adaptations, he is considered the first live-action Spider-Man actor. While fans praised Maguire's depiction of the superhero, reviewers were willing to condemn Raimi's flicks as the series progressed. Over the years, Marvel has employed two different actors in the Spider-Man outfit. Andrew Garfield played the superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Marvel subsequently replaced Garfield as Spider-Man in the MCU with actor Tom Holland, who first portrayed the role in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Interestingly, despite initially denying their participation in No Way Home, both Maguire and Garfield reprised their roles as Spider-Man in the film. Maguire now explains how it felt to put on the outfit again 14 years later, in 2021. The 46-year-old actor explains that although it was "uncomfortable getting it on," once the "goofiness" dissipated, the "power" of the suit helped bring the actor "back into the character." Tom further said as per Screenrant, "It was uncomfortable getting it on and then it's a goof, and then it also has a sort of a power in a sense because it brings me back into that character. It really does, there's so much affinity for this character, it means so much to so many people, that once the goofiness of being in lycra or spandex goes away, you're like 'Oh wow. This is cool. This is a responsibility but a blessing, like something that I get to do that I'm grateful for."

When he put on the Spider-Man outfit for the second time, Maguire definitely felt a strong feeling of obligation and emotion. Similarly, seeing the actor in the legendary attire evoked intense feelings of nostalgia and affection among fans. In fact, fans have made specific requests for both Maguire's Spider-Man 4 and Garfield's TASM 3 to be made, as viewers couldn't get enough of the actors' return.

