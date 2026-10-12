Tobey Maguire Officiates Former Wife Jennifer Meyer’s Wedding to Billionaire Geoffrey Ogunlesi in Hawaii

Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire recently took on a special role at his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to entrepreneur Geoffrey Ogunlesi. According to PEOPLE, The intimate ceremony took place at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii on October 10, 2026. The wedding comes just weeks after Maguire and Meyer finalised their divorce on September 21, nearly a decade after announcing their separation.

Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi Tie the Knot

Meyer, 49, looked elegant in a strapless white gown, while Ogunlesi opted for a classic black suit and bow tie. Their wedding was attended by their loved ones, including Meyer’s children with Maguire, Ruby Sweetheart and Otis Tobias, as well as her newborn daughter with Ogunlesi. DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, were also among the guests. The wedding was attended by several high-profile guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Courteney Cox, and Rachel Zoe.

About Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi’s Relationship

Meyer and Ogunlesi were first linked in 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the Baby2Baby Gala that November. Ogunlesi proposed in August 2024, with Meyer announcing their engagement on Instagram with the words, "YES!!!" The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, earlier in 2026. In a Father’s Day tribute shared in June, Meyer wrote, "A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212. Happy Father's Day."

Who is Geoffrey Ogunlesi?

Ogunlesi is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment and music management company representing artists including Young Thug, charlieonnafriday, and Myles Frost. He is also the son of Nigerian billionaire and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi. Meyer, meanwhile, runs her jewellery label, Jennifer Meyer Jewellery.

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