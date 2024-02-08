Toby Keith Praised Wife Tricia Lucus Weeks Before His Death, Called Her 'The Best Nurse'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Country music icon Toby Keith, celebrated for his chart-topping anthems like Red Solo Cup and Should Have Been a Cowboy, left an indelible mark on the music industry. Alongside his wife, Tricia, Keith forged a formidable partnership both on and off the stage. Tricia's unwavering support and love were evident throughout Keith's illustrious career. However, tragedy struck when Keith, aged 62, succumbed to stomach cancer on February 5. Surrounded by his beloved family, Keith's peaceful passing marked the end of a courageous battle. His legacy as a pioneer of country music and a beloved family man will forever resonate in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Toby Keith calls wife Tricia Lucas ‘best nurse’

Toby Keith's wife, Tricia Lucus, stood as a pillar of strength throughout his battle with stomach cancer, a journey spanning nearly four decades of marriage. In an interview aired just weeks before Keith's family confirmed his passing at the age of 62 on Monday night, he expressed deep admiration for Lucus' unwavering support in the face of his diagnosis.

Acknowledging her immense role in his life during this challenging period, Keith told News 9’s Robin Marsh in an interview, “She's been a trouper. She's the best nurse. The first time we went to Houston, to the hospital, she stepped right in and she just took control and said, 'We got this. Let's go.'"

He continued, “So she's like, 'We're going to get this and don't worry about it.'"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 Best Toby Keith Songs Revisited As Singer Dies At 62 Following Stomach Cancer Battle

Toby Keith dies of stomach cancer

In the fall of 2021, Toby Keith received a devastating diagnosis of stomach cancer, a battle he faced with remarkable courage and resilience. However, it wasn't until June 2022 that he publicly disclosed this news. By that time, he had already undergone six months of intense treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, in his determined fight against the disease.

Toby Keith's enduring love story with Tricia Lucus began shortly after his high school graduation when he was balancing work in the oil fields with performing gigs at local bars. After three years of courtship, the couple exchanged vows in March 1984, marking the beginning of a lifelong partnership. Their family expanded over the years, with Keith embracing Lucus' daughter, Shelley, as his own. Together, they welcomed their first child, Krystal, in September 1985, followed by the birth of their son, Stelen, in April 1997.

Throughout their journey together, Lucus has shared glimpses of Keith's romantic side, emphasizing his efforts to make her feel cherished and loved. As Lucus once expressed in an interview with People about Keith, “Most people think he is just the most romantic person on the planet. He has his moments of charm. It is nice to get a bouquet of flowers, but I’ve told him, ‘Save the money. Roses die in five to seven days. Buy me an outfit or take me to dinner.’”

Despite his busy career, Keith has always prioritized quality time with his family, relishing moments spent at home and celebrating the strong bonds they share. In 2010, Keith told People , “Everybody in the family is good. I was raised by good parents and I have great kids. They don’t have any issues at all — none. They all grew up with me being successful, but they are not hooked on that part of the business.”

Toby Keith died “peacefully” as revealed in his family’s statement on social media.

ALSO READ: 'He Was A Great Writer': Reba McEntire Remembers Toby Keith's Legacy Following Country Star's Demise Due To Stomach Cancer