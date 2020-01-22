TobyMac‘s son Truett Foster McKeehan‘s cause of death revealed; died of an accidental overdose of 2 substances

TobyMac‘s son Truett Foster McKeehan passed away on October 23, 2019, and he was only 21 years of age. Now, the cause of death has finally been confirmed to be an accidental overdose of two substances - fentanyl and amphetamines.

In what came as a shocker to many, TobyMac's 21-year-old son Truett Foster McKeehan had passed away suddenly on October 23, 2019. According to People magazine, The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office shared that the medics had responded to a cardiac arrest call during that time. Now, the cause of death has been confirmed to be an accidental overdose of two substances - fentanyl and amphetamines, as revealed by the Christian rapper's representative to People. Just like his father, Truett was an aspiring rapper who worked along with his dad on several tracks.

In a heartbreaking statement via his Instagram page, TobyMac celebrated the life of his son, who he felt had so much to offer to the world. "Truett Foster Mckeehan had joy that took the room when he entered. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you knew him, you remembered him. His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box," the 55-year-old rapper shared.

"My last moment with Truett in person was at his first show this past Thursday at the Factory in Franklin, Tennessee. I had to leave the next morning very early to fly and start our Canadian tour. As I stood in the audience and watched my son bring joy to a room, I was as proud as a “pop” (as tru called me) could be. It was the culminating moment of a dream that he had since he was 12. It couldn’t have been sweeter," TobyMac added.

May Truett's soul rest in peace!

TobyMac recently released a track titled 21 Years as a heartbreaking tribute to his son.

Credits :People

