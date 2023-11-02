Today's Final Celebrity Jeopardy (1 November 2023): Who won Quarterfinal 6 of Season 2?

Quarterfinal 6 of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy! aired on November 1, 2023, and here's what happened. Peter Facinelli, Sheryl Underwood, and Dule Hill competed against each other to win the game of the new installment. For the unversed, Peter is an actor who starred in the Twilight saga, Sheryl is known for being a part of The Talk, and Dule has been a part of The Wonder Years and The West Wing. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 1, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

Dule Hill won Celebrity Jeopardy on November 1, 2023, against Sheryl and Peter. The categories under the first round were Constitutional Matters; Colorfully Named People; Hail To The Chef; Marriage Story; Iconic Man-Perms; and G-I Tract. While Peter gave eight correct and one wrong answer, Sheryl gave ten correct and three incorrect responses, and Dule gave seven correct and three incorrect answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Celebrity Jeopardy (25 October 2023): Who won Quarterfinal 5 of Season 2?

The first round's score stood with Peter at $1,600, Sheryl at $1,500, and Dule at $1,300. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Composer Playlists; Best Picture Winners In A Nutshell; A Year That Ends In Zero; Peninsulas; Headquartered In; and Brown Out. The score after the round stood with Peter at $3,100, Sheryl at $2,900, and Dule at $2,100. Peter gave 13 correct answers and 4 wrong responses, Sheryl gave 18 correct answers with 5 incorrect responses, and Dule gave 11 correct answers with 5 wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 1, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 1, 2023, episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! came under the category Play Titles and the clue said, "This 1959 play's title was taken from a Langston Hughes poem that begins, 'What happens to a dream deferred?'" The answer to the clue was, "What is A Raisin In The Sun?" Dule and Sheryl responded correctly thus winning $1,000 and $0 respectively. Peter didn't know the answer and lost $2,200.

The final results of the game saw Dule Hill with $10,000, Sheryl Underwood with $200, and Peter Facinelli with $0. This was the sixth quarterfinal of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy. The next quarterfinal is on November 15, 2023. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Celebrity Jeopardy is a spin-off of the award-winning series Jeopardy which is one of the longest-running game shows of all time.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Celebrity Jeopardy (18 October 2023): Who won Quarterfinal 4 of Season 2?