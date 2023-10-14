Today's Final Celebrity Jeopardy (11 October 2023): Who won Quarterfinal 3 of Season 2?

Quarterfinal 3 of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy! aired on October 11, 2023, and here's what happened. Katie Nolan, Sherri Shepherd, and Christopher Meloni competed against each other to win the game of the new installment. For the unversed, Katie is a sports commentator, Sherri is a daytime talk show host, and Christopher is known for being a part of Law & Order: SVU. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 11, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

Katie Nolan won Celebrity Jeopardy on October 11, 2023, against Sherri and Christopher. The categories under the first round were As Seen On Shark Tank, Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda, Demonyms, Oh, That's Rich, Lesser-Known Siblings, and All You Need Is L-O-V-E. While Katie gave sixteen correct and one wrong answer, Christopher gave seven correct and three incorrect responses, and Sherri gave three correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Katie at $4,500, Christopher at $900, and Sherri at -$100. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Feeling Gassy, Fictional TV Towns, Big Dogs As Little Puppies, For Sweater Or Worse, Wine Biz, and Merriam-Webster's Words Of The Year. The score after the round stood with Katie at $10,300, Christopher at $2,500, and Sherri at $1,500. Katie gave 26 correct answers and 3 wrong responses, Christopher gave 14 correct answers with 5 incorrect responses, and Sherri gave 7 correct answers with 5 wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 11, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 11, 2023, episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! came under the category Rallying Cries and the clue said, "Don't mess with Texas: Sam Houston’s troops shouted this 3-word battle cry while attacking Santa Anna's army at San Jacinto." The answer to the clue was, "What is Remember the Alamo?" Christopher and Katie responded correctly thus winning $8,800 and $3,500. Sherri incorrectly said Life or Liberty and lost $825.

The final results of the game saw Katie Nolan with $17,600, Christopher Meloni with $17,600, and Sherri Shepherd with $75. The tie-breaker was won by Katie, which is why she became the winner of the game. The tie-breaker clue from the French History category said, "Drink up! A famous New Orleans street is named after this dynasty that ruled France for most of the 17th & 18th centuries." The answer to the clue was, "What is Bourbon?"

This was the third quarterfinal of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy. The next quarterfinal is on October 18, 2023. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Celebrity Jeopardy is a spin-off of the award-winning series Jeopardy which is one of the longest-running game shows of all time.

