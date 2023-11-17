Today's Final Celebrity Jeopardy (15 November 2023): Who won Quarterfinal 7 of Season 2?

Quarterfinal 7 of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy! aired on November 15, 2023, and here's what happened. Becky Lynch, Rachel Dratch, and Macaulay Culkin competed against each other to win the game of the new installment. For the unversed, Becky is a WWE player and superstar, Rachel is an actor and writer, and Macaulay is an actor known for playing Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 15, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

Rachel Dratch won Celebrity Jeopardy on November 15, 2023, against Macaulay and Becky. The categories under the first round were The Search For Foreign Lands; For The Love Of Pete; TV Dramas In A Nutshell; Adventurous Women; Rain; and Cringeworthy Office Lingo. While Rachel gave ten correct and zero wrong answers, Macaulay gave fourteen correct and one incorrect response, and Becky gave zero correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Rachel at $3,400, Macaulay at $2,700, and Becky at -$700. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were ompetitive Cheerleading; Science Museums; Six Degrees Of Actual Bacon; Sad Songs; Mother Goose Police Blotter; and N-I-A-L Ain't A River In Egypt. The score after the round stood with Macaulay at $8,700, Rachel at $7,600, and Becky at -$2,500. Macaulay gave 25 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, Rachel gave 21 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Becky gave 0 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 15, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 15, 2023, episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! came under the category Artists and the clue said, "Exhumed in 2017 to settle a paternity suit, his mustache had 'preserved its classic 10-past-10 position' according to the Spanish press." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Salvador Dali?" All three contestants responded correctly thus Rachel won $10,601, Macaulay won $16,800, and Becky won $500.

The final results of the game saw Rachel Dratch with $33,601, Macaulay Culkin with $33,600, and Becky Lynch with $1,000. This was the seventh quarterfinal of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy. The next quarterfinal is on November 22, 2023. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Celebrity Jeopardy is a spin-off of the award-winning series Jeopardy which is one of the longest-running game shows of all time.

