Today's Final Celebrity Jeopardy (18 October 2023): Who won Quarterfinal 4 of Season 2?

Quarterfinal 4 of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy! aired on October 18, 2023, and here's what happened. Melissa Fumero, Shane Battier, and Steven Weber competed against each other to win the game of the new installment. For the unversed, Melissa is known for being a part of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Shane is a 2-time NBA champion, and Steven is known for being a part of Wings. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 18, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

Steven Weber won Celebrity Jeopardy on October 18, 2023, against Melissa and Shane. The categories under the first round were Historical Markers, Repetitive Song Titles, Board Games, Respond Like A Pirate, Popular Baby Names Of The 2010s, Pop Quiz, and Hotshot. While Steven gave ten correct and two wrong answers, Shane gave fourteen correct and four incorrect responses, and Melissa gave one correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Steven at $2,200, Shane at $1,900, and Melissa at -$600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were On Another Planet, Denzel Washington, Historic Quotes Rephrased, Podcasts, Other Words For Doin' It, and Middle Man. The score after the round stood with Steven at $9,000, Shane at $2,900, and Melissa at -$1,000. Steven gave 23 correct answers and 5 wrong responses, Shane gave 18 correct answers with 7 incorrect responses, and Melissa gave 6 correct answers with 5 wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 18, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 18, 2023, episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! came under the category Famous Women and the clue said, "She joined the Sisters of Loreto at age 18, then took her good works to Calcutta, where she was called this." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Mother Teresa?" All three contestants responded correctly thus Melissa won $400, Shane won $10,700, and Steven won $600.

The final results of the game saw Steven Weber with $25,000, Shane Battier, with $21,400, and Melissa Fumero with $900. This was the fourth quarterfinal of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy. The next quarterfinal is on October 25, 2023. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Celebrity Jeopardy is a spin-off of the award-winning series Jeopardy which is one of the longest-running game shows of all time.

