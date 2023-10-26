Today's Final Celebrity Jeopardy (25 October 2023): Who won Quarterfinal 5 of Season 2?

Quarterfinal 5 of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy! aired on October 25, 2023, and here's what happened. Mira Sorvino, Adam Rodriguez, and Peter Schrager competed against each other to win the game of the new installment. For the unversed, Mira is an actress, Adam is known for being a part of Criminal Minds, and Peter is a sports commentator. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 25, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

Mira Sorvino won Celebrity Jeopardy on October 25, 2023, against Adam and Peter. The categories under the first round were Above, Below Or Intersected By The Equator; Fix The Movie Quote; Pride & Potus; Failing History; Name Droppers; and Mixed Greens. While Mira gave fifteen correct and four wrong answers, Peter gave nine correct and one incorrect response, and Adam gave five correct and seven incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Mira at $3,200, Peter at $2,000, and Adam at -$800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Libraries; Oh, Brother!; Sneaker Brands; American Bridges; The Nobel Prize; and By The Numbers. The score after the round stood with Mira at $5,400, Peter at $5,200, and Adam at $0. Mira gave 24 correct answers and 7 wrong responses, Peter gave 20 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Adam gave 9 correct answers with 8 wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 25, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 25, 2023, episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! came under the category Tween Lit and the clue said, "Referring to the lengthy title of her much-discussed novel, this author lamented that she didn't just call the book 'Margaret.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Judy Blume?" All three contestants responded correctly thus Mira won $12,000, Peter won $7,200, and Adam won $500.

The final results of the game saw Mira Sorvino with $24,200, Peter Schrager with $19,000, and Adam Rodriguez with $5,000. This was the fifth quarterfinal of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy. The next quarterfinal is on November 1, 2023. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Celebrity Jeopardy is a spin-off of the award-winning series Jeopardy which is one of the longest-running game shows of all time.

