Today's Final Celebrity Jeopardy (4 October 2023): Who won Quarterfinal 2 of Season 2?

Quarterfinal 2 of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy! season aired on October 4, 2023, and here's what happened. Timothy Simons, Lisa Ann Walter, and Brian Baumgartner competed against each other to win the game of the new installment. For the unversed, Timothy is known as Jonah from Veep, Lisa is known as Melissa on Abbott Elementary, and Brian is known as Kevin on The Office. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 4, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

Lisa Ann Walter won Celebrity Jeopardy on October 4, 2023, against Timothy and Brian. The categories under the first round were And The State Capital Is..., Famous TV Spoilers, Joyce, Carroll, Oates, The Medi-Verse, Blunt Bios Of Brand Mascots, and A Bundle Of Fun. While Timothy gave eleven correct and three wrong answers, Brian gave seven correct and two incorrect responses, and Lisa gave seven correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Timothy at $1,800, Brian at $1,500, and Lisa Ann at $800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Rising Up, Big-Screen Ballads, European Country Nicknames, Computing Milestones, Name Game, and What A Load Of BS. The score after the round stood with Lisa Ann at $8,600, Timothy at $6,800, and Brian at $2,900. Lisa gave 19 correct answers and three wrong responses, while Timothy gave 19 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Brian gave 12 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 4, 2023's game of Celebrity Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 4, 2023, episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! came under the category World Landmarks and the clue said, "Also famously cracked like the Liberty Bell, this 14-ton landmark still sounds its distinctive bong every hour." The answer to the clue was, "What is Big Ben?" All three constants responded correctly thus Lisa, Timothy, and Brian won $0, $8,300, and $6,199 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Lisa Ann Walter with $16,700, Timothy Simons with $16,600, and Brian Baumgartner with $12,399. This was the second quarterfinal of season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Celebrity Jeopardy is a spin-off of the award-winning series Jeopardy which is one of the longest-running game shows of all time.

