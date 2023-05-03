Today's Final Jeopardy (02 May 2023): Who won Game 167 of Season 39?

Game 167 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 2, 2023, and here's what happened. Kevin Belle defended his two-day-winner title against new contestants Amanda Hendrickson and Paul Guelpa. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 2, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Kevin Belle won Jeopardy on May 2, 2023, despite a slow start. Since he successfully answered the final question, Belle's winnings increased by a huge amount. The categories under the first round were They Won The Battle, A Jr. In Entertainment, Mind Your Grammar, Australian Wildlife, Double Double Letters, and Jeopair! Boarding Process. The first round's score stood with Paul at $4600, Kevin at $3600, and Amanda at -$1200.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Mythology, Nonfiction, Eat Food. Not Too Much. Mostly Plants, TV & Movie Comedies, World Cities, and That's So Extra. The score after the round stood with Kevin at $14,400, Paul at $10,200, and Amanda at $2400. Even though both Kevin and Amanda answered the final question correctly, Amanda tried to play it safe by betting only $15 on her answer. Meanwhile, Kevin bet $4000 in the round and was able to earn $18,400 in the game thus becoming the winner of the day.

What was the final question on May 2, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 2, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Medical History and the clue said, "A vaccine against this respiratory illness came out in the U.S. in 1914 & eventually combined with 2 other vaccines." The answer to the clue was, "What is pertussis or whooping cough?" While Kevin won $4000 because he gave the right answer, Paul lost $4202 as he said Tuberculosis instead of Pertussis.

The final results of the game saw Kevin Belle with $18,400, Paul Guelpa with $5,998, and Amanda Hendrickson with $2,415. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

