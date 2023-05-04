Today's Final Jeopardy (03 May 2023): Who won Game 168 of Season 39?

Game 168 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 3, 2023, and here's what happened. Kevin Belle defended his three-day-winner title against new contestants Dan Czekalski and Hannah Wilson. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 3, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Hannah Wilson won Jeopardy on May 3, 2023, despite playing safely in a few rounds and Kevin failed at defending his three-day streak of winning. The categories under the first round were Said This Literary Character, That's A Good Spot For A Break, Mix–Ology, Aboard The Aircraft Carrier, and The USS; John C. Reilly. While Hannah gave fourteen correct answers, Kevin gave nine correct answers, and Dan gave four correct questions.

The first round's score stood with Hannah at $10,200, Kevin at $4000, and Dan at $1,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Historic Americans, D Tour, There's Gold In Them Thar Hills, Sax Education, Homophones, and Theater Before & After. Dan and Hannah earned $3000 and got a lead over Kevin. The score after the round stood with Hannah at $22,800, Dan at $12,300, and Kevin at $6000. Hannah gave 24 correct answers, and no wrong responses, while Dan gave 11 correct answers with two incorrect ones and lastly Kevin gave 15 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on May 3, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 3, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Business & Social Media and the clue said, "On Twitter in 2023, this food franchise followed an exact total of 11 accounts that included Victoria Beckham, Mel B & Herb Alpert." The answer to the clue was, "What is KFC?" Kevin lost $500 because he said McCormick's instead of KFC, while Dan and Hannah earned $12,000 and $3000 for their correct answers.

The final results of the game saw Hannah Wilson with $25,800, Dan Czekalski with $24,300, and Kevin Belle with $1,000. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

