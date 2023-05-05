Today's Final Jeopardy (04 May 2023): Who won Game 169 of Season 39?

Game 169 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 4, 2023, and here's what happened. Hannah Wilson defended her one-day-winner title against new contestants Warren Grace and Marie Claude Dussault. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 4, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Hannah Wilson won Jeopardy on May 4, 2023, with a huge lead and managed to become a two-day winner. The categories under the first round were Phrasing, Florida Places, A Bible Thumpin', U.S. Facts & Figures, Magazines In Other Words, and Athletes Named For. While Hannah gave seventeen correct answers, Warren and Marie gave eight and two correct questions respectively with one incorrect answer each.

The first round's score stood with Hannah at $13,000, Warren at $3000, and Marie Claude at $800. The categories after the Double Jeopardy! round were Novel Countries, The Tower Of London, Science, A Special Train Car, 21st Century Films, and Abbre-V-ations. The score after the round stood with Hannah at $35,200, Marie Claude at $5600 and Warren at $4,600. Hannah gave thirty-three correct answers and three wrong ones; Marie gave five correct answers and one incorrect, while Warren gave ten correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on May 4, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 4, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Bodies of Water and the clue said, "Formed some 10,000-15,000 years ago & with an average depth of only about 150 feet, it's named for a man who sailed through it in 1728." The answer to the clue was, "What is the Bering Strait?" Hannah and Marie earned $10,000 and $2,601 respectively after giving the right answer, while Warren lost $4,500 after saying Cook Strait which is the incorrect response.

The final results of the game saw Hannah Wilson with $45,200, Claude Dussault with $8,201, and Warren Grace with $100. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

