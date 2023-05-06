Today's Final Jeopardy (05 May 2023): Who won Game 170 of Season 39?

Game 170 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 5, 2023, and here's what happened. Hannah Wilson defended her two-day-winner title against new contestants Ashwin Phadnis and Brian Alzua. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 5, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Hannah Wilson won Jeopardy on May 5, 2023, not only defending her two-day streak but also adding another win to it. The categories under the first round were Take Me To Church, Quick Planets, Everything's Coming Up Rose, Slang En Español, It's A TV Mystery, and The Great American Baking Show With Ellie Kemper. While Hannah gave 10 correct answers, Ashwin gave nine correct answers, and Brian gave seven correct questions.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (04 May 2023): Who won Game 169 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Hannah at $5,800, Ashwin at $2,600, and Brian at $2,200. The categories in the second round were Northern Lands, Stock Symbols, A Musical Bouquet, Oh, Yes!, Dunce, Dunce, and Revolution. Dan and Hannah earned $3000 and got a lead over Kevin. The score after the round stood with Hannah at $13,900, Ashwin at $9,800, and Brian at $7,400. Hannah's final total was $3 higher than Ashwin making her win another game while Brian went home with only $2.

What was the final question on May 5, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 5, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Team Names and the clue said, "An MLB team got this name in 1902 after some of its players defected to a new crosstown rival, leaving young replacements." The answer to the clue was, "Chicago Cubs." Though Hannah and Ashwin both gave the correct answer, the latter only wrote Cubs. Meanwhile, Brian gave an incorrect answer by saying Dodgers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (03 May 2023): Who won Game 168 of Season 39?

The final results of the game saw Hannah Wilson with $19,601, Ashwin Phadnis with $19,598, and Brian Alzua with $2. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.