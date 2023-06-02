Today's Final Jeopardy (1 June 2023): Who won Game 189 of Season 39?

Game 189 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 1, 2023, and here's what happened. Ilhana Redzovic defended her two-day-winner title against new contestants Eva Thomas and Jared Watson. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 1, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jared Watson won Jeopardy on June 1, 2023, while Ilhana Redzovic failed to maintain her two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Biopics, The Operettas Of Gilbert & Sullivan, 3 Things About The City, Sweet Spots, Stuff To Wear, and 'B' Nice. While Ilhana gave twelve correct and one wrong answer, Eva gave twelve correct and zero incorrect responses, and Jared gave four correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Ilhana at $7,400, Eva at $7,000, and Jared at -$200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Bio Pics, Second Book In The Series, 'Man' O' War; Potpourri, TV, Not Your Everyday Words. The score after the round stood with Eva at $16,200, Jared at $11,600, and Ilhana at $4,600. Eva gave 22 correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Jared gave 16 correct answers with four incorrect ones and Ilhana gave 12 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 1, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 1, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Country Names and the clue said, "The first current country to include its particular religion in its full name, it also has that religion in the name of its capital." The answer to the clue was, "What is Pakistan?" While Ilhana and Jared responded correctly by answering Pakistan, Eva incorrectly responded with Oman.

The final results of the game saw Jared Watson with $14,000, Eva Thomas with $10,601, and Ilhana Redzovic with $9,200. After 9-day winner Ben Chan lost, the winning streak has not been more than two days. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

