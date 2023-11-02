Today's Final Jeopardy (1 November 2023): Who won Game 38 of Season 40?

Game 38 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 1, 2023, and here's what happened. Dave Rapp, Nancy Donehower, and Dana Hill competed against each other to win the thirty-eighth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 1, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Dave Rapp won Jeopardy on November 1, 2023, against Nancy and Dana. The categories under the first round were Men & Women Of Science; Name That Tunester; Groovy; Bye, George!; Yeah, We Went There; and 6-Syllable Words. While Dave gave twelve correct and two wrong answers, Dana gave eight correct and one incorrect response, and Nancy gave five correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Dave at $5,600, Dana at $5,000, and Nancy at $2,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were A Fish Called…; Rwanda; Movie Comedies; Greek God Out, Roman God In; I'm On The Case; and Go Ome. The score after the round stood with Dave at $18,400, Dana at $14,200, and Nancy at $8,400. Dave gave 20 correct answers and three wrong responses, while Dana gave 19 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Nancy gave 12 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 1, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 1, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 21st Century Presidential Elections and the clue said, "It was the first election since 1952 in which neither the incumbent president nor the incumbent vice president was a candidate." The answer to the clue was, "What is 2008?" Only Dave responded correctly thus winning $10,001. Nancy incorrectly responded with 2004 and lost $,2000, while Dana didn't know the answer and lost $14,200.

The final results of the game saw Dave Rapp with $28,401, Nancy Donehower with $6,400, and Dana Hill with $0. This was the thirty-eighth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

