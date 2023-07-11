Today's Final Jeopardy (10 July 2023): Who won Game 216 of Season 39?

Game 216 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 10, 2023, and here's what happened. Alex Gordon defended his two-day-winner title against new contestants Dileri Johnston and James Tyler. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 10, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

James Tyler won Jeopardy on July 10, 2023, and Alex Gordon failed to convert his two-day win into a three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Word Puzzles, Edible Etymology, The High Cs, International Supermodels, Momentous Dates, and Kander & Ebb Musicals. While Alex gave sixteen correct and one wrong answer, James gave six correct and one incorrect response, and Dileri gave four correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Alex at $8,200, James at $3,200, and Dileri at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Quotable Books, Lakes & Rivers, Stitch Incoming, Wallpaper, Pop Culture-Pourri, and Homophones. The score after the round stood with James at $14,200, Dileri at $10,400, and Alex at $3,000. James gave 13 correct answers, and one wrong response, while Dileri gave 13 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Alex gave 25 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 10, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 10, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Art History and the clue said, "At the 1865 Paris art salon, the elder of these 2 men said if the younger were successful, it would be 'because his name sounds like mine.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who are Édouard Manet and Claude Monet?" Only Alex responded correctly thus winning $2,500. James and Dileri incorrectly responded with Monet and Manet thus losing $6,000 and $10,000.

The final results of the game saw James Tyler with $8,200, Alex Gordon with $5,500, and Dileri Johnston with $400. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (7 July 2023): Who won Game 215 of Season 39?

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (6 July 2023): Who won Game 214 of Season 39?