Today's Final Jeopardy (10 November 2023): Who won Game 45 of Season 40?

Game 45 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 10, 2023, and here's what happened. Dennis Chase, Kate Lazo, and Alan Johnson competed against each other to win the forty-fifth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 10, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Dennis Chase won Jeopardy on November 10, 2023, against Kate and Alan. The categories under the first round were Where's That?; Multiply By The Clue's Value; Designers; Internal Rhymes; Golf; and Greens. While Dennis gave fourteen correct and two wrong answers, Alan gave seven correct and two incorrect responses, and Kate gave six correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Dennis at $4,900, Alan at $3,400, and Kate at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Ships; Sound The Trumpet; Those Darn Etruscans; Typing Test; Literary E-Mail Addresses; and Drop A Letter. The score after the round stood with Alan at $13,200, Dennis at $12,500, and Kate at $9,600. Alan gave 19 correct answers and three wrong responses, while Dennis gave 22 correct answers with six incorrect responses, and Kate gave 12 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 10, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 10, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category The Catholic Church and the clue said, "The 1456 posthumous annulment of this woman's sentence by the Church was witnessed by her mother Isabelle." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Joan of Arc?" Dennis and Kate responded correctly thus winning $10,500 and $9,500 respectively. Alan incorrectly responded with Joanna and lost $11,801.

The final results of the game saw Dennis Chase with $23,000, Kate Lazo with $19,100, and Alan Johnson with $1,399. This was the forty-fifth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

