Today's Final Jeopardy (10 October 2023): Who won Game 22 of Season 40?

Game 22 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 10, 2023, and here's what happened. Morgan Briles, Joe Velasco, and Robert Kaine competed against each other to win the twenty-second game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 10, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Joe Velasco won Jeopardy on October 10, 2023, against Morgan and Robert. The categories under the first round were Not So Recent Science, Nascar Geography, Composers & Their Kin, Heraldry, Moist Things, and Go ____. While Morgan gave fifteen correct and zero wrong answers, Joe gave seven correct and one incorrect response, and Robert gave four correct and three incorrect answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (9 October 2023): Who won Game 21 of Season 40?

The first round's score stood with Morgan at $11,300, Joe at $3,400, and Robert at $200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Nice Side Whiskers!, Brando, I Wrote That Line, Gas, Food, and Lodging. The score after the round stood with Morgan at $18,900, Joe at $10,200, and Robert at $8,600. Morgan gave 22 correct answers and one wrong response, while Joe gave 14 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Robert gave 14 correct answers with six wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 10, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 10, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category New Zealand and the clue said, "Christchurch is the largest city in this New Zealand region that shares its name with an English city known for a church begun in the 6th century." The answer to the clue was, "What is Canterbury?" Only Joe responded correctly thus winning $10,000. Robert and Morgan incorrectly responded with Lego and Westminster, thus losing $1,400 and $6,000 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Joe Velasco with $20,200, Morgan Briles with $12,900, and Robert Kaine with $7,200. This was the twenty-second game of season 40 which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (6 October 2023): Who won Game 20 of Season 40?