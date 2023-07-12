Today's Final Jeopardy (11 July 2023): Who won Game 217 of Season 39?

Game 217 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 11, 2023, and here's what happened. James Tyler defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Justin White and Erin Sheedy. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 11, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Justin White won Jeopardy on July 11, 2023, and James Tyler failed to convert his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Space Cuisine, So You Got Your M.A., Cartoon Critters, First Name Verbs, Friends, and In High Places. While Erin gave ten correct and zero wrong answers, James gave ten correct and one incorrect response, and Justin gave seven correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Erin at $5400, James at $4200, and Justin at $3000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were A Century Ago: 1923; 2 Books In One, B In Music, A Game Of Cards, City Folk, and 7-Letter Words. The score after the round stood with James at $15,000, Justin at $9200, and Erin at $7000. James gave 19 correct answers, and one wrong response, while Justin gave 17 correct answers with five incorrect responses, and Erin gave 13 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on July 11, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 11, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Olympic Teams and the clue said, "A city of about 2.5 million people, since 1984 for political reasons it has been in the name of an Olympic team." The answer to the clue was, "What is Taipei?" Only Justin responded correctly thus winning $5,501. James and Erin incorrectly responded with Serbia + Monteneg and Pittsburgh, thus losing $4,000 and $0.

The final results of the game saw Justin White with $14,701, James Tyler with $11,000, and Erin Sheedy with $7,000. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

