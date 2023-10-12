Today's Final Jeopardy (11 October 2023): Who won Game 23 of Season 40?

Game 23 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 11, 2023, and here's what happened. Sam Stapleton, Robert Won, and Karla Fossett competed against each other to win the twenty-third game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 11, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Sam Stapleton won Jeopardy on October 11, 2023, against Robert and Karla. The categories under the first round were State The Item, Saturday Night Live, A Van Down By The River, The Californians, Surely You Joust, and Take My Y Please. While Sam gave thirteen correct and one wrong answer, Robert gave eleven correct and zero incorrect responses, and Karla gave three correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Sam at $8,600, Robert at $6,600, and Karla at $2,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were An Immodest Proposal, Baseball Movie Haiku, Other Red, White & Blue Flags, Book Club, Grab A Bite, and Words Within Words. The score after the round stood with Sam at $30,800, Karla at $7,600, and Robert at $4,600. Sam gave 25 correct answers and one wrong response, while Karla gave 11 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Robert gave 17 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on October 11, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 11, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Fine Art and the clue said, "An early owner of this 1889 painting full of blue & green noted how well the artist “understood the exquisite nature of flowers!" The answer to the clue was, "What is Irises?" None of the contestants responded correctly, thus Sam, Karla, and Robert lost $0, $7,600, and $0 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Sam Stapleton with $30,800, Robert Won with $4,600, and Karla Fossett with $0. This was the twenty-third game of season 40 which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

