Today's Final Jeopardy (11 September 2023): Who won Game 1 of Season 40?

Game 1 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 11, 2023, and here's what happened. Jill Tucker, Gabriel Ostler, and Derek Allen competed against each other to win the first game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 11, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jill Tucker won Jeopardy on September 11, 2023, against Gabriel and Derek. The categories under the first round were Science Class, Welcome To Miami, A Latin Bestiary, Sounds Like Food, World Of Barbie, and Kin. While Derek gave ten correct and zero wrong answers, Jilly gave eight correct and three incorrect responses, and Gabriel gave five correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Derek at $6,200, Jill at $3,400, and Gabriel at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Honorary Harlem Globetrotters, Historical Films, Greek Geography, Renaissance Literature, Mississippi Learning, and Starts With G. The score after the round stood with Jill at $16,200, Derek at $8,600, and Gabriel at $4,800. Jill gave 16 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Derek gave 16 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Gabriel gave 13 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 11, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 11, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category British Monarchs and the clue said, "The most recent British monarch not to succeed a parent or a sibling was this ruler who succeeded an uncle." The answer to the clue was, "Who was Queen Victoria?" Jill and Derek responded correctly thus winning $16,200 and $7,601. Gabriel responded incorrectly with Queen Victoria II, thus losing all $4,800 of his earnings.

The final results of the game saw Jill Tucker with $32,400, Derek Allen with $16,201, and Gabriel Ostler with $0. This was the first game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

