Today's Final Jeopardy (12 July 2023): Who won Game 218 of Season 39?

Game 218 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 12, 2023, and here's what happened. Justin White defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Ittai Sopher and Mia McGill. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 12, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ittai Sopher won Jeopardy on July 12, 2023, and Justin White failed to convert his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were State Insects, The ____ Of Canada, Revival, TV Quick Takes, Slang, and Reading With Jenna Bush Hager. While Ittai gave seven correct and zero wrong answers, Mia gave nine correct and one incorrect response, and Justin gave nine correct and one incorrect answer.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (11 July 2023): Who won Game 217 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Ittai at $5800, Mia at $4200, and Justin at $3400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Roman Emperors, Double-Vowel Places, 'High' There, Kevin Sen, Walking & Talking, and Taking A Ride. The score after the round stood with Ittai at $6600, Mia at $6200, and Justin at $4800. Ittai gave 11 correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Mia gave 14 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Justin gave 14 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 12, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 12, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Name's The Same and the clue said, "A 1931 Charlie Chaplin film & a West Coast bookstore open since 1953 both bear this name." The answer to the clue was, "What is City Lights?" All three contestants responded correctly, thus Ittai, Mia, and Justin won $5,801, $6,000, and $4,514 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Ittai Sopher with $12,401, Mia McGill with $12,200, and Justin White with $9,314. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (10 July 2023): Who won Game 216 of Season 39?