Today's Final Jeopardy (12 June 2023): Who won Game 196 of Season 39?

Game 196 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 12, 2023, and here's what happened. Suresh Krishnan defended his four-day-winner title against new contestants Marilyn Singer and Michael Vallely. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 12, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Suresh Krishnan won Jeopardy on June 12, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his four-day win into a five-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Pop Songs, Tropic Of Capricorn Nations, Narrator Of The Novel, Core Values, 5-Letter Words, and Ben & Jerry's Flavor Graveyard. While Michael gave eleven correct and two wrong answers, Suresh gave ten correct and two incorrect responses, and Marilyn gave five correct and four incorrect answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (9 June 2023): Who won Game 195 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Michael at $5600, Suresh at $5,395, and Marilyn at $0. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The War Of 1812, Like A Statue, Health & Medicine, Color My World, Hang Up Your Tv Reboots, and 'Ax' Marks The Spot. The score after the round stood with Michael at $26,400, Suresh at $14,195, and Marilyn at $4400. Michael gave 23 correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Suresh gave 19 correct answers with two incorrect ones, and Marilyn gave 9 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 12, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 12, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Women in Mythology and the clue said, "The name of this woman, the product of an incestuous union, means 'against birth.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is Antigone?" While Suresh responded correctly and won $14,000, Michael and Marilyn answered incorrectly by responding with Uncle Steve and Niobe, thus losing $2000 and $1000 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Suresh Krishnan with $28,195, Michael Vallely with $24,400, and Marilyn Singer with $3,400. Suresh has now qualified for the Tournament of Champions after winning consecutive games. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (8 June 2023): Who won Game 194 of Season 39?