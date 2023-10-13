Today's Final Jeopardy (12 October 2023): Who won Game 24 of Season 40?

Game 24 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 12, 2023, and here's what happened. Josh Saak, Steve Clarke, and Valerie Castelo competed against each other to win the twenty-fourth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 12, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Josh Saak won Jeopardy on October 12, 2023, against Steve and Valerie. The categories under the first round were Spooky Literature, Let’' Play Sportsball, Words From 2 Letters, Aaron Burr, Got Milk?, and The Jeopardy! World Orchestra. While Steve gave twelve correct and two wrong answers, Josh gave nine correct and zero incorrect responses, and Valerie gave five correct and three incorrect answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (11 October 2023): Who won Game 23 of Season 40?

The first round's score stood with Steve with $5,400, Josh with $5,200, and Valerie with -$400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Presidents' Executive Orders, Happier Movie Endings, L On Earth, Geometry, Rank-ly Speaking, and You Need To Clear That Up. The score after the round stood with Steve at $19,100, Josh at $16,400, and Valerie at $5,200. Steve gave 22 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Josh gave 18 correct answers with zero incorrect responses, and Valerie gave 12 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 12, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 12, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Word Origins and the clue said, "Though it meant 'seasickness' in Latin, this 6-letter word now refers to a more general feeling of sickness." The answer to the clue was, "What is nausea?" Josh and Valerie responded correctly, thus winning $2,705 and $0 respectively. Steve incorrectly responded with malaise and lost $13,701.

The final results of the game saw Josh Saak with $19,105, Steve Clarke with $5,399, and Valerie Castelo with $5,200. This was the twenty-fourth game of season 40 which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (10 October 2023): Who won Game 22 of Season 40?