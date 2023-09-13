Today's Final Jeopardy (12 September 2023): Who won Game 2 of Season 40?

Game 2 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 12, 2023, and here's what happened. Susan Schulman, David Maybury, and Cody Lawrence competed against each other to win the second game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 12, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

David Maybury won Jeopardy on September 12, 2023, against Susan and Cody. The categories under the first round were The US In 1964, After In Living Color, Potpour-Everything, Mmmmm, African Capital Haiku, and That's T-B-D. While Susan gave twelve correct and zero wrong answers, Cody gave seven correct and zero incorrect responses, and David gave nine correct and no incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Susan at $7,000, Cody at $6,800, and David at $4,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Quite A Fox, The Sporting Life, Influenza, Georgia On My Mind, Play People, and Stuck In The Middle Word With You. The score after the round stood with David at $24,800, Susan at $18,200, and Cody at $10,800. David gave 22 correct answers, and one wrong response, while Susan gave 21 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Cody gave 12 correct answers with zero wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 12, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 12, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Mythological Places and the clue said, "'Paradise Lost' says it's 'abhorred' & 'the flood of deadly hate' & in Dante's 'Inferno' it’s fed by a 'gloomy brook.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is the River Styx?" All three of the contestants responded correctly thus David won $12,663, Cody won $10,800, and Susan won $7,401.

The final results of the game saw David Maybury with $37,463, Susan Schulman with $25,601, and Cody Lawrence with $21,600 with $0. This was the second game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

