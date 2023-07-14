Today's Final Jeopardy (13 July 2023): Who won Game 219 of Season 39?

Game 219 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 13, 2023, and here's what happened. Ittai Sopher defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Kathy Barkey and Dennis Leung. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ittai Sopher won Jeopardy on July 13, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were The Headlines, Live Cams, Eat It! Wear It! Or Sit On It!, Nonfiction, 'R' Song, and Animal Expressions. While Dennis gave twelve correct and zero wrong answers, Kathy gave seven correct and two incorrect responses, and Ittai gave eight correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Dennis at $9400, Kathy at $5000, and Ittai at $4000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Lightseeing Across America, Flowery Poetry & Prose, Medicine, Movie Before & After, Religious Objects & Symbols, and Españ-O. The score after the round stood with Dennis at $13,800, Ittai at $13,500, and Kathy at $6600. Dennis gave 16 correct answers, and zero wrong responses, while Ittai gave 19 correct answers with six incorrect responses, and Kathy gave 10 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 13, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Famous Ships and the clue said, "This first U.S. battleship ever built was launched in 1889 but lasted less than 9 years." The answer to the clue was, "What is the USS Maine?" Kathy and Ittai responded correctly, thus winning $3,300 and $301 respectively. Dennis lost $13,201 by responding with The Washington.

The final results of the game saw Ittai Sopher with $13,801, Kathy Barkey with $9,900, and Dennis Leung with $599. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

