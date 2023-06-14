Today's Final Jeopardy (13 June 2023): Who won Game 197 of Season 39?

Game 196 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 12, 2023, and here's what happened. Suresh Krishnan defended his five-day-winner title against new contestants Laura Blyler and Joe Siebert. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Suresh Krishnan won Jeopardy on June 13, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his five-day win into a six-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Dadjectives, Flowers, The Year of the Horse, Let's check your Family History, Accessories, and After the Fact. While Suresh gave nine correct and zero wrong answers, Joe gave seven correct and three incorrect responses, and Laura gave three correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Suresh at $5000, Joe at $3200, and Laura at $200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Deep Books, Presidential campaign slogans, Silent K words, K-letter cities, Crop to it, and Stand-up Specials. The score after the round stood with Suresh at $11,800, Joe at $7200, and Laura at $600. Suresh gave 20 correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Joe gave 16 correct answers with five incorrect ones, and Laura gave 6 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 13, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Actors and the clue said, "He starred in the two films whose soundtracks were the top 2 bestselling albums of 1978." The answer to the clue was, "Who is John Travolta?" While Suresh and Laura responded correctly and won $2601 and $599 respectively, Joe answered incorrectly by responding with Harrison Ford, thus losing $6000.

The final results of the game saw Suresh Krishnan with $14,401, Joe Siebert with $1,200, and Laura Blyler Scanland with $1,199. Suresh qualified for the Tournament of Champions in the last episode after winning five consecutive games. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

