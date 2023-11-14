Today's Final Jeopardy (13 November 2023): Who won Game 46 of Season 40?

Game 46 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 13, 2023, and here's what happened. Fred Nelson, Stuart Crane, and Emily Fiasco competed against each other to win the forty-sixth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Fred Nelson won Jeopardy on November 13, 2023, against Stuart and Emily. The categories under the first round were The Auto Man Empire; Songs In Musicals; Old Names For Medical Conditions; Describing The Artwork; Dogs & Cats Living Together; and Letter & Word. While Stuart gave ten correct and two wrong answers, Fred gave nine correct and two incorrect responses, and Emily gave nine correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Stuart at $6,200, Fred at $6,000, and Emily at $3,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Ottoman Empire; Whose Line Is It Anyway?; City Museums; Say Cheese!; Life Science; and From The Italian. The score after the round stood with Fred at $23,000, Stuart at $20,400, and Emily at $11,000. Fred gave 21 correct answers and three wrong responses, while Stuart gave 16 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Emily gave 16 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on November 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 13, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Iconic Brands and the clue said, "In 1916 it began packaging its flagship product in a variety of glass called Georgia green." The answer to the clue was, "What is Coca-Cola?" All three contestants responded correctly thus Emily won $4,347, Stuart won $20,400, and Fred won $17,801.

The final results of the game saw Fred Nelson with $40,801, Stuart Crane with $40,800, and Emily Fiasco with $15,347. This was the forty-sixth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

