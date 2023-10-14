Today's Final Jeopardy (13 October 2023): Who won Game 25 of Season 40?

Game 25 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 13, 2023, and here's what happened. Sam Stapleton, Lawrence Long, and Joe Velasco competed against each other to win the twenty-fifth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Sam Stapleton won Jeopardy on October 13, 2023, against Lawrence and Joe. The categories under the first round were We Whistle While You Work, Back To School, Sports Star, Let's Get Medical, Who Said This?, Awards & Honors, and Like A Rock. While Lawrence gave nine correct and one wrong answer, Joe gave nine correct and two incorrect responses, and Sam gave five nine and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Lawrence at $6,000, Joe at $4,600, and Sam at $4,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Landlocked Countries, Pre-Fame Celebs In Ads, Craftsmanship, Vocabulary, Round Midnight, and Felonious Monks. The score after the round stood with Sam at $18,400, Lawrence at $10,000, and Joe at $7,300. Sam gave 19 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Lawrence gave 17 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Joe gave 16 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 13, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Royalty and the clue said, "Before his death in 2005, he said he was 'probably the last head of state to be able to recognize all his compatriots in the street.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Prince Rainier III (of Monaco)?" None of the contestants responded correctly thus Sam, Lawrence, and Joe lost $1,601, $10,000, and $0 respectively. While Sam answered Juan Carlos I, Lawrence said King Rainier, and Joe responded with King Hussein.

The final results of the game saw Sam Stapleton with $16,799, Joe Velasco with $7,300, and Lawrence Long with $0. This was the twenty-fifth game of season 40 which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

