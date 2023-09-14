Today's Final Jeopardy (13 September 2023): Who won Game 3 of Season 40?

Game 3 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 13, 2023, and here's what happened. Matt Wierman, Donna Vorreyer, and Hari Parameswaran competed against each other to win the third game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Hari Parameswaran won Jeopardy on September 13, 2023, against Donna and Matt. The categories under the first round were Mammals, I's In Your Stars, The State Of Congress, I'm Just A Bill, Billy Or William; Straight Fire, and 3 Consecutive Consonants. While Donna gave eleven correct and zero wrong answers, Hari gave nine correct and zero incorrect responses, and Matt gave eight correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Donna at $7,000, Hari at $5,000, and Matt at $3,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were To Sir Paul, With Love, C's The Day, Also A Candy, Pueblos Mágicos, & We Have A Novel Title, and 15-Letter Words. The score after the round stood with Matt at $15,000, Donna at $8,200, and Hari at $7,800. Matt gave 19 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Dona gave 20 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Hari gave 14 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 13, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 13, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Artists and the clue said, "On Oct. 26, 1886, he said, 'The dream of my life is accomplished... I see the symbol of unity & friendship between 2 nations'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi?" Only Hari responded correctly thus winning $7,800. Donna and Matt responded with Statue of Liberty guy and Laboule, thus losing $7,401 and $1,701 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Hari Parameswaran with $15,600, Matt Wierman with $13,299, and Donna Vorreyer with $799. This was the third game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

